Photo 829
World Health Day
Good thing my market lady brought me all this lovely fruit today, eh?
7th April 2022
7th Apr 22
Liz Milne
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Photo Details
Tags
banana
fruit
food
apple
orange
grapes
pear
kiwi
