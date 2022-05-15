Previous
Next
Chocolate Chip Day by spanishliz
Photo 867

Chocolate Chip Day

My market lady brought me chocolate chip cookies with my order this week.
15th May 2022 15th May 22

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
237% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
Oh yum!
May 16th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise