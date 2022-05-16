Previous
Biographers Day by spanishliz
Photo 868

Biographers Day

This is the third year that I've gone to my bookshelves and found some biographies to feature on this day. Additionally, it was 79 years ago tonight that Guy Gibson led 617 Squadron on the Dams Raid.
Liz Milne

Mags ace
They look like interesting biographies! I recognize the fella on the far left since he's been in a few movies I've seen.
May 17th, 2022  
