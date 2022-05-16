Sign up
Photo 868
Biographers Day
This is the third year that I've gone to my bookshelves and found some biographies to feature on this day. Additionally, it was 79 years ago tonight that Guy Gibson led 617 Squadron on the Dams Raid.
16th May 2022
16th May 22
1
0
Tags
books
,
biography
,
billy bishop vc
,
guy gibson vc
,
jack hawkins
,
vcs
Mags
ace
They look like interesting biographies! I recognize the fella on the far left since he's been in a few movies I've seen.
May 17th, 2022
