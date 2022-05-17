Previous
Next
World Baking Day by spanishliz
Photo 869

World Baking Day

My market lady friend, who also bakes, gifted me this blueberry turnover for Mother's Day, even though I'm only Mum to my cat :) It was yummy, and very flaky.
17th May 2022 17th May 22

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
238% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
Looks delicious!
May 18th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise