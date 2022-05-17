Sign up
Photo 869
World Baking Day
My market lady friend, who also bakes, gifted me this blueberry turnover for Mother's Day, even though I'm only Mum to my cat :) It was yummy, and very flaky.
17th May 2022
17th May 22
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Tags
food
,
baking
,
blueberry turnover
Mags
ace
Looks delicious!
May 18th, 2022
