Fish and Chips Day by spanishliz
Photo 879

Fish and Chips Day

I appear to have celebrated this a bit early :) Yes those are fish sticks. I still like them, they remind me of Friday night dinners when I was a kid. The asparagus and tomatoes are a more recent addition.
27th May 2022 27th May 22

Liz Milne

@spanishliz
