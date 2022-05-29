Sign up
Photo 881
Biscuits/Cookies Day
These are made by my market lady and are large and yummy. I had already eaten several before taking this photo.
29th May 2022
29th May 22
0
0
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
3320
photos
40
followers
54
following
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
Special Days and Anniversaries
Camera
FinePix XP60
Taken
29th May 2022 3:55pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
food
,
cookies
,
biscuits
