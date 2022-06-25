Previous
International Seafarers' Day by spanishliz
Photo 908

International Seafarers' Day

This memorial in Halifax, NS, honours Canadian naval personnel lost in peace time, but I thought it could represent the day for all those who go down to the sea.
25th June 2022 25th Jun 22

Liz Milne

Liz Milne
