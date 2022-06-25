Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 908
International Seafarers' Day
This memorial in Halifax, NS, honours Canadian naval personnel lost in peace time, but I thought it could represent the day for all those who go down to the sea.
25th June 2022
25th Jun 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
3433
photos
40
followers
55
following
248% complete
View this month »
901
902
903
904
905
906
907
908
Latest from all albums
63
540
907
1493
541
908
1494
64
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
Special Days and Anniversaries
Camera
Canon PowerShot A540
Taken
20th September 2008 3:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ship
,
memorial
,
anchor
,
halifax ns
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close