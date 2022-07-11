Sign up
Photo 924
Swimming Pool Day
I'm hoping that my niece won't mind me posting this photo from the early 1980s, of her in the backyard pool. Her face is covered, and she looks really trim, so maybe she'll be OK with it, eh?
11th July 2022
11th Jul 22
1
0
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
3497
photos
39
followers
54
following
917
918
919
920
921
922
923
924
Tags
backyard
,
fence
,
swimming pool
,
springboard
Jacqueline
ace
Fun action shot!
July 11th, 2022
