Teddy Bear Picnic Day by spanishliz
Photo 923

Teddy Bear Picnic Day

Teddy and Shamrock shared an oatmeal raisin cookie.
10th July 2022 10th Jul 22

Liz Milne

@spanishliz
Corinne C
They have a nice snack. I hope their shared with you ☺️
July 11th, 2022  
Mags
Aww!
July 11th, 2022  
