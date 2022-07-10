Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 923
Teddy Bear Picnic Day
Teddy and Shamrock shared an oatmeal raisin cookie.
10th July 2022
10th Jul 22
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
3493
photos
39
followers
54
following
252% complete
View this month »
916
917
918
919
920
921
922
923
Latest from all albums
555
922
1508
78
556
923
1509
79
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Special Days and Anniversaries
Camera
FinePix XP60
Taken
10th July 2022 6:45pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
toy
,
picnic
,
cookie
,
teddy bear
Corinne C
ace
They have a nice snack. I hope their shared with you ☺️
July 11th, 2022
Mags
ace
Aww!
July 11th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close