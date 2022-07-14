Sign up
Photo 926
Bastille Day!
My old French/English dictionary has the appropriate colours!
14th July 2022
14th Jul 22
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
Tags
france
french
dictionary
bastille day
tricolor
