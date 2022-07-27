Previous
Next
Bagpipes Appreciation Day by spanishliz
Photo 940

Bagpipes Appreciation Day

This fellow was outside Union Station in Toronto when I spotted him. Given that I really do appreciate bagpipe music, I often photograph pipers! :)
27th July 2022 27th Jul 22

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
257% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

carol white ace
I love the sound of bagpipes,reminds me of when I was a child and my father used to take me to see the pipers on Sundays
July 27th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise