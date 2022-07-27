Sign up
Photo 940
Bagpipes Appreciation Day
This fellow was outside Union Station in Toronto when I spotted him. Given that I really do appreciate bagpipe music, I often photograph pipers! :)
27th July 2022
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
Special Days and Anniversaries
Camera
Canon PowerShot A540
Taken
8th September 2009 5:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bagpipes
,
toronto
,
piper
,
kilt
carol white
ace
I love the sound of bagpipes,reminds me of when I was a child and my father used to take me to see the pipers on Sundays
July 27th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
