Dog Photography Day by spanishliz
Photo 939

Dog Photography Day

I don't know this doggie's name, or who his person was. Found him on one of my slides from 1975/76 so I guess I knew back then. Maybe not, though, as I have always been one to photograph animals whether I know them or not :)
26th July 2022 26th Jul 22

Liz Milne

