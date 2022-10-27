Sign up
Photo 997
My Dad's Birthday
He was born 120 years ago today, in 1902. I took this in 1966, a few years before he died. Camera would have been my Brownie Starmite II, probably.
27th October 2022
27th Oct 22
0
0
