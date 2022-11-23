Previous
Next
Canada 🇨🇦 Returns to the World Cup by spanishliz
Photo 1000

Canada 🇨🇦 Returns to the World Cup

Last time was 1986. They lost 1-0 today to Belgium 🇧🇪 but they looked like they belonged.
23rd November 2022 23rd Nov 22

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
273% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise