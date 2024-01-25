Sign up
Previous
Photo 1013
Robbie Burns Day
Angus and Hamish celebrating.
25th January 2024
25th Jan 24
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so.
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
4
Album
Special Days and Anniversaries
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
25th January 2024 3:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bagpipes
,
bear
Olwynne
Happy Burns Day! Haggis, Neeps and Tatties tonight? Enjoy!
January 25th, 2024
Jessica Eby
I love it! Happy Burns Day :)
January 25th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Cute
January 25th, 2024
Dave
ace
Nice
January 25th, 2024
