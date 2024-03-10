Previous
Oscars! by spanishliz
Photo 1014

Oscars!

I have seen 8 of the 10 Best Picture nominees this year! Half watching some of the preliminaries and took a quick snap of the tv image.
10th March 2024 10th Mar 24

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
277% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise