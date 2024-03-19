Previous
First Day of Spring by spanishliz
First Day of Spring

That’s what they say anyway but I don’t think the snow gods got the memo.
19th March 2024 19th Mar 24

Liz Milne

@spanishliz
Judith Johnson ace
It seems unusual now, but it's not so long go that we used to get snow in March
March 19th, 2024  
