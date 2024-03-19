Sign up
Photo 1015
First Day of Spring
That’s what they say anyway but I don’t think the snow gods got the memo.
19th March 2024
19th Mar 24
Liz Milne
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Tags
snow
,
spring
Judith Johnson
It seems unusual now, but it's not so long go that we used to get snow in March
March 19th, 2024
