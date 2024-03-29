Sign up
Photo 1019
Mom and Pop Business Owners Day
Though the store is part of a chain, it is very much a Mon and Pop business. The lovely couple who own it treat their customers like family.
29th March 2024
29th Mar 24
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so.
Tags
store
,
edah24-03
