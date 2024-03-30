Previous
Doctors’ Day by spanishliz
Photo 1020

Doctors’ Day

In this case it is the eye doctor who I visited earlier this week.
30th March 2024 30th Mar 24

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
279% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise