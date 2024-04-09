Previous
Winston Churchill Day

I couldn’t figure this one out, knowing that he was born in November, until I looked it up. It’s the anniversary of the day he became an honorary American citizen. He’s long been a hero of mine so of course I have a few of his books.
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so.
Mags ace
Interesting reads!
April 9th, 2024  
