Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1035
Dolphin Day
It was almost a rule that one had to have a dolphin fridge magnet when I lived in Spain 🇪🇸
14th April 2024
14th Apr 24
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
5484
photos
43
followers
56
following
283% complete
View this month »
1028
1029
1030
1031
1032
1033
1034
1035
Latest from all albums
2150
1034
1036
708
709
1037
1035
2151
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
Special Days and Anniversaries
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
14th April 2024 2:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dolphin
,
magnet
,
edah24-04
Christine Sztukowski
ace
I love these guys
April 14th, 2024
Mags
ace
A very nice magnet it is too!
April 14th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close