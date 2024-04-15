Previous
Titanic Remembrance Day by spanishliz
Titanic Remembrance Day

I’ve been mildly obsessed with all things Titanic since long before James Cameron made his movie. These are just a couple of the books I have and I have read even more. The best movie is A Night to Remember based on the book by Walter Lord.
