Photo 1038
Haiku Poetry Day
I composed this in Collageable, added a frame with Snapseed then gave it the Starry Night treatment using styletransfer. The words are my own.
17th April 2024
17th Apr 24
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
13
1
1
Special Days and Anniversaries
Public
haiku
snapseed
styletransfer
collageable
edah24-04
Mags
ace
Great job! I like it. =)
April 17th, 2024
