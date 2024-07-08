Previous
Chocolate with Almonds Day by spanishliz
Chocolate with Almonds Day

I thought I had some chocolate covered almonds, but I must have eaten them. Settled for these chocolate covered peanuts to represent the day instead :)
8th July 2024

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so.
Christine Sztukowski ace
Looks good
July 8th, 2024  
