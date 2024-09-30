Previous
Hot Mulled Cider Day by spanishliz
Photo 1204

Hot Mulled Cider Day

I've resorted to using Canva's Magic Media again for this one. Must say I'm wondering just what the orange thingy to the left of the mug is...
30th September 2024 30th Sep 24

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
329% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise