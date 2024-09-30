Sign up
Photo 1204
Hot Mulled Cider Day
I've resorted to using Canva's Magic Media again for this one. Must say I'm wondering just what the orange thingy to the left of the mug is...
30th September 2024
30th Sep 24
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Tags
autumn
,
ai
,
canva
,
magic media
,
edah24-09
,
mulled cider day
