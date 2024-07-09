Sign up
Previous
Photo 1121
Sugar Cookie Day
This is actually a shortbread cookie, but it will have to do as a stand in for today. (It likely won't survive the day...)
9th July 2024
9th Jul 24
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
Special Days and Anniversaries
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
9th July 2024 12:27pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
food
,
cookie
,
shortbread
,
sugar cookie
,
edah24-07
