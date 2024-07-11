Previous
Comfort a Lonely Person Day by spanishliz
Photo 1123

Comfort a Lonely Person Day

Are these two pigeons a comfort to one another? Could the sight of them cheer up a lonely person? I think it could :)
11th July 2024 11th Jul 24

Liz Milne

Mags ace
Aww! Like bookends. What a lovely capture.
July 12th, 2024  
