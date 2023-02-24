Previous
Cloud effects by speedwell
Photo 1166

Cloud effects

As the end of February approaches the temperature has dropped significantly - bright but breezy today. I captured these vapour trail clouds as I came home. The tree coming into leaf in the top left hand corner of the photo is a hawthorn.
24th February 2023 24th Feb 23

Speedwell

Mags ace
Nicely captured!
February 25th, 2023  
Lesley ace
I do like these trails. I always think of adventures about to happen.
February 25th, 2023  
