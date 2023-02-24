Sign up
Photo 1166
Cloud effects
As the end of February approaches the temperature has dropped significantly - bright but breezy today. I captured these vapour trail clouds as I came home. The tree coming into leaf in the top left hand corner of the photo is a hawthorn.
24th February 2023
24th Feb 23
2
0
Speedwell
@speedwell
English Midlands, UK. I have known about the 365 Project for several years...and I have known several people who have taken part with varying degrees of...
1166
photos
35
followers
56
following
319% complete
1159
1160
1161
1162
1163
1164
1165
1166
Views
9
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
TG-6
Taken
24th February 2023 12:04pm
Tags
sky
,
blue
,
clouds
Mags
ace
Nicely captured!
February 25th, 2023
Lesley
ace
I do like these trails. I always think of adventures about to happen.
February 25th, 2023
