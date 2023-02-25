Sign up
Photo 1167
More red
The lower parts of the walls are now painted red as well. Somehow that seems to have created better balance in the colours.
25th February 2023
25th Feb 23
0
0
Speedwell
1162
1163
1164
1165
1166
1167
1168
1169
Views
7
Camera
TG-6
Taken
25th February 2023 4:03pm
Tags
red
