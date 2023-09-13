Previous
Rose Campion lasting by speedwell
Photo 1309

Rose Campion lasting

Rose Campion is another garden plant with blooms that have lasted all summer. This bloom is going over, but my eyes were drawn towards its centre.
13th September 2023 13th Sep 23

Speedwell

@speedwell
English Midlands, UK. I have known about the 365 Project for several years...and I have known several people who have taken part with varying degrees of...
358% complete

