Late to bloom by speedwell
Photo 1295

Late to bloom

These sunflowers have been planted on the outside of a garden fence in our road. My husband & I have noted their slow growth this summer. I was beginning to think that they would not have an opportunity to bloom, but now thaey have!
15th September 2023 15th Sep 23

Speedwell

@speedwell
English Midlands, UK.
Photo Details

