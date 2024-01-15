Previous
Icy at Tardebigge wharf by speedwell
Photo 1364

Icy at Tardebigge wharf

It has been getting colder over the past week. On this crisp day there was no frost on the ground by the middle of the day, so it came as a bit of surprise to find so much frost and ice just a few miles away.
15th January 2024 15th Jan 24

Speedwell

@speedwell
