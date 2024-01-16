Previous
The only one. by speedwell
The only one.

I spotted this lone Celandine flower sprouted from a wetland on 3rd January. The water has receded, but now it has gone too cold to discourage spring growth.
Speedwell

English Midlands, UK.
