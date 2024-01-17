Previous
Time to encourage plant growth indoors by speedwell
Time to encourage plant growth indoors

Here is an Amaryllis bulb planted a couple of weeks ago
17th January 2024 17th Jan 24

Speedwell

@speedwell
English Midlands, UK. I have known about the 365 Project for several years...and I have known several people who have taken part with varying degrees of...
