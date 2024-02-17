Previous
Searching early blossom by speedwell
Photo 1397

Searching early blossom

(3.4 catching up with some earlier photos). In February brighter hues can be hard in find, especially when the weather is often dull and rainy. That's why my eyes were drawn to the Blackthorn on the far side of this pool
17th February 2024

Speedwell

@speedwell
English Midlands, UK. I have known about the 365 Project for several years...and I have known several people who have taken part with varying degrees of...


