Fading Hellebore bloom by speedwell
Photo 1398

Fading Hellebore bloom

I love Hellebores. What I particularly like about them is how the blooms gently fade.This one is in my back garden, and was appreciating a spot of sunshine at this time.
18th February 2024 18th Feb 24

Speedwell

@speedwell
English Midlands, UK.
384% complete

Photo Details

