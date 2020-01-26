Previous
Westmount Square Montreal by sprphotos
Westmount Square Montreal

Westmount Square consists of 2 residential buildings and 2 office complexes designed by renowned architect Ludwig Mies van der Rohe, opened December 1967,
26th January 2020

Sylvia

@sprphotos
