A Soft Feel by sprphotos
25 / 365

A Soft Feel

Exhausted from the weekend I stayed home today, image taken of my silk orchids, processed on purpose for a soft and surreal feel.
27th January 2020 27th Jan 20

Sylvia

ace
@sprphotos
I'm passionate about photography, since the digital revolution, I've taken thousands of pictures. Photography for me, is about capturing the special moments in our lives...
