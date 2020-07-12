Sign up
191 / 365
Fore
Another Get Pushed 415 challenged by Annie
@annied
. to take a backwards shot not looking. I know I missed the deadline in submitting Annie, I just wanted to let you know that I did work on your challenge. Straight out of camera, no edits.
12th July 2020
12th Jul 20
Sylvia
ace
@sprphotos
I'm passionate about photography, since the digital revolution, I've taken thousands of pictures. Photography for me, is about capturing the special moments in our lives...
Tags
green
,
clouds
,
get-pushed-415
Jean
ace
Great for not looking!
July 17th, 2020
