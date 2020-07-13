Previous
Pickerelweed by sprphotos
192 / 365

Pickerelweed

Also known as Pontederia Cordata, grows in wetlands, including this big pond.
13th July 2020 13th Jul 20

Sylvia

ace
@sprphotos
I'm passionate about photography, since the digital revolution, I've taken thousands of pictures. Photography for me, is about capturing the special moments in our lives...
Jean ace
Lovely!
July 17th, 2020  
