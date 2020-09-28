Previous
Next
Lady Fern by sprphotos
269 / 365

Lady Fern

Just trying to catch up by posting images I've token but not post daily. I'm not happy with the capture and the result of this dying fern, once again, I'm struggling for time and things to photograph. No need to comment.
28th September 2020 28th Sep 20

Sylvia

ace
@sprphotos
I'm passionate about photography, since the digital revolution, I've taken thousands of pictures. Photography for me, is about capturing the special moments in our lives...
73% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise