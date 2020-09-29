Previous
Next
Bright Pink Zinnia Abstract by sprphotos
270 / 365

Bright Pink Zinnia Abstract

Original image is a Bright Pink Zinnia, processed with a filter in Deep Art Effect and used content aware in Photoshop to fill the frame.
29th September 2020 29th Sep 20

Sylvia

ace
@sprphotos
I'm passionate about photography, since the digital revolution, I've taken thousands of pictures. Photography for me, is about capturing the special moments in our lives...
73% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise