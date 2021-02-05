Previous
More Snow by sprphotos
More Snow

Another snowy day in the city.
5th February 2021 5th Feb 21

Sylvia

ace
@sprphotos
I'm passionate about photography, since the digital revolution, I've taken thousands of pictures. Photography for me, is about capturing the special moments in our lives...
JAKB ace
I like this monochrome shot. Very interesting to see life happening... down there.
February 7th, 2021  
Lisa Poland ace
Great POV.
February 7th, 2021  
