Photo 409
Salt Pot
These little guys are working to fill the salt pot. I'm having trouble with the focus. Back to the drawing board. A little clarity and reduced noise in Lightroom.
15th February 2021
15th Feb 21
Sylvia
ace
@sprphotos
I'm passionate about photography, since the digital revolution, I've taken thousands of pictures. Photography for me, is about capturing the special moments in our lives...
409
photos
49
followers
41
following
112% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 7_2
Taken
15th February 2021 5:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
figurines
Diana
ace
What a wonderful idea and capture, they have a tough time ahead of them ;-)
February 16th, 2021
