Photo 411
Abstract Espresso Cup
Just a mundane photo of my espresso cup. Processed using RollWorld App and added a touch of oil paint in photoshop.
17th February 2021
17th Feb 21
2
1
Sylvia
ace
@sprphotos
I'm passionate about photography, since the digital revolution, I've taken thousands of pictures. Photography for me, is about capturing the special moments in our lives...
411
photos
48
followers
43
following
404
405
406
407
408
409
410
411
Tags
b&w
,
blackandwhite
,
abstract
,
theme-blackwhite
,
abstract-50
Dora Prokosh
ace
You have such a knack Sylvia of making a mundane photo so creative and interesting
February 18th, 2021
Netkonnexion
ace
Yes, this is creative, enjoyable. Well done. Love the streched concept. Nicely expressed.
February 18th, 2021
