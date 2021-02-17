Previous
Abstract Espresso Cup by sprphotos
Abstract Espresso Cup

Just a mundane photo of my espresso cup. Processed using RollWorld App and added a touch of oil paint in photoshop.
17th February 2021 17th Feb 21

Sylvia

@sprphotos
I'm passionate about photography, since the digital revolution, I've taken thousands of pictures. Photography for me, is about capturing the special moments in our lives...
Dora Prokosh
You have such a knack Sylvia of making a mundane photo so creative and interesting
February 18th, 2021  
Netkonnexion
Yes, this is creative, enjoyable. Well done. Love the streched concept. Nicely expressed.
February 18th, 2021  
