Photo 423
Abstract - Flower
Photo of a silk red flower, processed using the Painnt App - filter Vietri. I'm going to try to do the Rainbow challenge this month. Monday's colour is Red.
1st March 2021
1st Mar 21
Sylvia
ace
@sprphotos
I'm passionate about photography, since the digital revolution, I've taken thousands of pictures. Photography for me, is about capturing the special moments in our lives...
Tags
red
,
flower
,
abstract
,
rainbow2021
