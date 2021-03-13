Previous
Purple - Wall Mural by sprphotos
Photo 435

Purple - Wall Mural

Rainbow month: Saturday - Purple
Out on a walk with hubby and spotted this mural. It look a little grungy so I added a touch of Oil Paint in photoshop.
13th March 2021 13th Mar 21

Sylvia

ace
@sprphotos
I'm passionate about photography, since the digital revolution, I've taken thousands of pictures. Photography for me, is about capturing the special moments in our lives...
