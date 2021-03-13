Sign up
Photo 435
Purple - Wall Mural
Rainbow month: Saturday - Purple
Out on a walk with hubby and spotted this mural. It look a little grungy so I added a touch of Oil Paint in photoshop.
13th March 2021
13th Mar 21
Sylvia
ace
@sprphotos
I'm passionate about photography, since the digital revolution, I've taken thousands of pictures. Photography for me, is about capturing the special moments in our lives...
8
365
iPhone 11 Pro Max
13th March 2021 4:01pm
purple
,
mural
,
wall-art
,
rainbow2021
