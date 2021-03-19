Previous
Lady in Blue by sprphotos
Lady in Blue

Rainbow month: Friday - Blue

Meet Lady Diana, (I named her) my sister-in-law Odile made this porcelain doll for me 25 years ago. She even sewed the beautiful dress, isn't it magnificent. I photographed Diana against a dark blue background in my tabletop studio Lightbox.
19th March 2021 19th Mar 21

Sylvia

I'm passionate about photography, since the digital revolution, I've taken thousands of pictures. Photography for me, is about capturing the special moments in our lives...
aikiuser (jenn) ace
She MADE that?? Wow, that's impressive!! Beautiful
March 20th, 2021  
Sylvia ace
@aikiuser Yes she did, she is an amazing doll maker. The dots around her neck are inlay jewels to create a necklace, go figure.
March 20th, 2021  
