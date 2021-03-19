Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 441
Lady in Blue
Rainbow month: Friday - Blue
Meet Lady Diana, (I named her) my sister-in-law Odile made this porcelain doll for me 25 years ago. She even sewed the beautiful dress, isn't it magnificent. I photographed Diana against a dark blue background in my tabletop studio Lightbox.
19th March 2021
19th Mar 21
Sylvia
ace
@sprphotos
I'm passionate about photography, since the digital revolution, I've taken thousands of pictures. Photography for me, is about capturing the special moments in our lives...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 7_2
Taken
19th March 2021 2:53pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
blue
,
doll
,
rainbow2021
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
She MADE that?? Wow, that's impressive!! Beautiful
March 20th, 2021
Sylvia
ace
@aikiuser
Yes she did, she is an amazing doll maker. The dots around her neck are inlay jewels to create a necklace, go figure.
March 20th, 2021
