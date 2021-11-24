Previous
Next
Standing tall by sschertenleib
309 / 365

Standing tall

Took this photo as we drove down the highway heading to our family.
24th November 2021 24th Nov 21

Samantha

ace
@sschertenleib
I am an assistant principal at our high school and middle school. I am also a wife, mom to two children, two bearded dragons, a...
84% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise