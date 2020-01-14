Previous
Togetherness by stevejacob
99 / 365

Togetherness

Our storm is over now but I did feel sorry for these Pidgeon's as they hung on for dear life in the winds
14th January 2020 14th Jan 20

Steve Jacob

@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
